'Peaky Blinders' season 6 to begin production





'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 now officially gets the green light and Paul Anderson, who plays as Arthur Shelby, has some update about it. The series creator and writer, Steven Knight, also revealed his plans for the show's future beyond the upcoming season. In an interview with Knight, he revealed he wanted to keep the show's story going until the beginning of World War II. "I'm planning to keep the story going until the first air raid siren of the Second World War," he said. "Then it will be a true story of a family between the wars." This event would feature two seasons of the show - Seasons 6 and 7. "I'm pretty close to completing Season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we'll shoot that," Knight continued. "And then I will embark on Season 7." If the show's energy would continue to grow and the show's reception is still positive, Knight would make a decision from here. "We'll think about how the story can continue in other forms," he explained.





Leave Your Comments