Tahsan, Tina to sing in 'Oikko Channel I Music Award'



Popular singers Tahsan Khan and Tina Russell are set to entertain the audience with their performance at 'Oikko Channel I Music Award 2020'.Tahsan and Tina will be sharing the stage for the first time on 10 December, read a press release.





The popular singers will not only be giving voice to their song "Shesh Din" but will also be enacting a choreographed dance sequence on the song. Tahsan and Tina's "Shesh Din" received nomination for best duet song in Oikko Channel I Music Award 2020.





Tina Russell said, "This is definitely going to be something new. There were times when we were supposed to do shows together but in the end it didn't happen. Fortunately, this time I will be able to share the stage with my beloved artist Tahsin bhai."





"We sat down with the head of the organization, Ijaz Khan Swapan bhai, and the choreographer to beautifully depict the song. We are rehearsing and the audience can expect surprises during our performance." The song was released on Valentine's Day last year and was received well by the audience. The music video of the song was released on the YouTube channel of CD Choice. The lyrics for "Shesh Din" was penned by award-winning lyricist Zulfiqer Russell and the tune for the song was composed by Tahsan and Sajid Sarker.

