International music platforms verify Rijvi Raj as an official artist



Rijvi Raj, an emerging Bangladeshi artist, composer has already been verified as the official artist from the international music platforms YouTube and Spotify.





Musician Rijvi Raj has received official artist channel verification from YouTube and iTunes and a verification badge from Spotify this year.







Regarding his verified channels on various international platforms, Rijvi Raj said, "So far I have worked with many production companies but now it's time to work on my own YouTube channel since YouTube verified my channel and gave me the official artist channel badge."





He said, the corona pandemic has become a major concern in the country as elsewhere in the world. It is not safe to work outside the home these days. Most musicians are working from home and publishing their work on various online platforms. I think this genre of work is going to get recognition and everyone will publish their songs like this in the future.







He further said, "From now on, I will try to publish all my songs from my own verified YouTube channel, 'Rijvi Raj' and try to put my songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Dizar."







Rijvi Raj has recently released a new song titled 'Neshai Anubhav' on his official YouTube channel. He thanked to YouTube and Spotify for verifying him as an artist to take his music live one step further. He urged to everyone to pray for him so that he can stay healthy and give more good songs to audiences.





