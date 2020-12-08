Dipjol diagnosed with heart blocks in Dubai

Monowar Hossain Dipjol actor, politician, businessman,producer and the interim President of Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity wasrecently diagnosed with two blocks in his heart. His treatment is going on inDubai.

This news was confirmed by dhallywood actor and BangladeshCholochitro Shilpi Samiti General Secretary Zayed Khan on Monday.

“Dipjol recently went to Dubai and was hospitalised afterfeeling unwell. Later, tests found two heart blocks,” Zayed Khan informedmedia.

“We (Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity and his family)are requesting everyone to keep him in prayers,” he added.

In September this year, Dipjol underwent surgery atBangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital with a tumour in his belly. Hehas previously undergone a bypass heart surgery in Singapore after suffering aheart attack in 2017.

Dipjol started his career with the film 'Takar Pahar' in1993 and had a huge success for his portrayal of villainous characters inmovies.

He was elected vice-president of Bangladesh CholochitroShilpi Samity and is currently serving as the interim president of it, asincumbent President Misha Sawdagor is staying abroad, according to Zayed.

