Pori to act in Tauquir's next

Pori Moni



Pori Moni will be seen as the heroine in Tauquir Ahmed's next film. She will be accompanied by Lux star actress Zakia Bari Mamo. Although the name of the film and the date of shooting have not been finalized yet, Tauquir informed that the shooting work will start this December. Mamo has previously worked under his direction in the 2007in the film 'Daruchini Dip'. However, Pori Moni is appearing in Taukir's film for the first time.





Pori Moni has not revealed anything yet on this regard. However, after 13 years, Mamo will be seen in Tauquir's movie again. It is known that various aspects of the music-friendship of the youth will be revealed in this new movie of Tauquir Ahmed. The latest film directed by actor and producer Tauquir Ahmed, 'Fagun Haway' has won the National Film Award for Best Film of 2019.

