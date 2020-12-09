Best actress Jaya

Jaya Ahsan



The popular actress of two Bangla Jaya Ahsan has won the hearts of millions of fans through her acting skills. Now a new award has been added to the crown of this talented actress. She was selected for Best Actress for her performance in 'Robibaar' in 'Madrid International Film Festival 2020'.Confirming this matter, Jaya Ahsan said, "I have been given the award for the best female actor in the foreign film category at this festival." They selected me for the best actress among so many movies and stars - Atanu Da has most of the contributions, she also said.







The movie 'Robibaar' has won a total of two awards at this film festival. The other one is - Atanu Ghosh, director of the movie, has won the award for the best screenplay. Greeting the director, Jaya said, "Atanu Da came with great news for all of us in this difficult time! Congratulations to you, lots of love. Heart-wrenching love to all the artists and craftsmen of 'Robibaar'."







'Robibaar', released on 27 December last year, is the most discussed movie in Tollywood. Popular actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jaya Ahsan paired for the first time through this film. The story of this movie is based on Sohini and Ambreesh. Jaya-Prosenjit played these two roles. They got acquainted on a Sunday. Later, they met again 15 years later with many incidents that happened in the middle.

