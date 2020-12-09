Tisha to mark her OTT debut with 'Shikol'



Binge, country's popular digital entertainment platform is bringing a web series based on the story of a girl who is the victim of misfortune about her beauty. The new web series titled 'Shikol' which comprises a suspense thriller, full of drama will be shown on the screens of Red. Digital's OTT platform 'Binge' from 10 December, 2020, Thursday. Popular actress of this period Tanjin Tisha will be seen for the first time in OTT platform.







Sanjoy Somadder the scriptwriter and director of the series, has unfolded the unfortunate life story The prime feature of this story expresses the struggle, love and affection, enticement and misfortune of a girl named 'Nandini'. The girl at one time considered her beauty became her enemy, due to various negative incidents that took place in her life.







Along with Tanjin Tisha who has played the lead role in this web series many others including Shatabdi Wadud has acted in it. The web series is produced by Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu and the length of about 145 minutes. People aged over 13 are open to watch this series. "





We are trying to present the real-life events happening around us such as- irregularities, corruption and torment in the society through the web series on the Binge platform. Apart from entertainment, it also creates public awareness about various social and family issues.

