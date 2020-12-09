Two matches of Women's Football to be held today



After a two-day recess, the Tricotex Women's Football League resumes today with thirteen round with two matches are slated for the day at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal in the city's Kamalapur, BSS report.







In the day's first match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash will take on Nasrin Sports Academy at 11.30 pm while league champions Bashundhara Kings faces FC Uttor Bongo at 2.30 pm in the day's second match of the fixture.Bashundhara Kings already confirmed the league title with one match in hand with 33 points from 11 matches and they will play their last league match today.





Nasrin Sports Academy followed the leaders with 24 points from 10 matches while Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash stands at third position in the points table with 19 points from the same number of outings.Besides, FC Uttor Bongo placed at fourth position with 16 points from ten matches.

