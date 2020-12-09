Walton named title sponsor of Fed Cup Football

BFF Senior Vice President and chairman of the Professional League Management Committee Abdus Salam Murshedy MP (right) and Executive Director of the Fed Cup's title sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn during signing ceremony at the conference ro



The season's curtain raiser soccer meet, the Federation Cup Football is to be named "Walton Federation Cup Football 2020" beginning on December 22 at the Bangabandu National Stadium, UNB report. To be the title sponsor of the Federation Cup Football '2020, Walton Group has signed a contract with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) at a signing ceremony at the conference room of BFF on Tuesday.





BFF Senior Vice President and chairman of the Professional League Management Committee Abdus Salam Murshedy MP and Executive Director of the meet's title sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn singed the deal on half of their respective organizations at the function.The tournament, organised by Bangladesh Football Federation, also powered by Premier Bank Limited and co-sponsored by IFIC Bank Limited. The representatives of two banks also signed the deal with BFF at the day's signing ceremony.







Deputy Managing Director of Premier Bank Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Deputy Managing Director of IFIC Bank Shah Mohammad Moinuddin signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations. BFF member Elias Hossain and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohaq were also present at the function.





Thirteen premier division club teams are scheduled to participate in the tournament. But, Muktijoddha SKC reluctant to participate this time showing financial crisis. A limited number of spectators will be allowed to witness the match at the stadium following the health guidelines.Participating teams are: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Abahani Limited, Mohammedan SC, Sheikh Jamal DC, Sheikh Russel KC, Brothers Union Club, Saif SC, Muktijoddha SKC, Rahmatganj MFS, Police SC, Uttar Baridhara Club, Chattogram Abahani and Arambagh KS.





