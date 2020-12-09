Barishal upset Rajshahi in high-scoring thriller

Fortune Barishal's Parvez Hossain Emon celebrating match-winning hundred against Minister Group Rajshahi in Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday. -BCB



The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be remembered for a swashbuckling show from Fortune Barishal's youngster Parvez Hossain Emon, whose knock of match-winning 100 in 42 balls pulled of a daunting chase to upset Minister Group Rajshahi in their crucial game of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday.Rajshahi were sitting pretty at the innings break on a mountain of 220 runs, but the smiles soon disappeared from the faces of Shanto's men when Emon took charge and starting taking the bowling apart to eventually guide Barishal home with 11 balls to spare.





Emon, the U-19 World Cup winning opener, was well supported by skipper Tamim, who scored 53 off 37 balls. But after Tamim's exit, it was just a matter of some intelligent batting by Barishal, which they managed to do. Emon hit nine fours and seven monster sixes during his blistering knock, which took the wind out of Rajshahi attack as Barishal made the impossible possible to stay alive in the ongoing tournament. Young batsman Anisul Islam Emon (69) hit a classy half-century and Najmul Hossain Shanto (109) played a captain's knock to guide Rajshahi to a winning total after being put into bat but their effort proved little.





Chasing an imposing 221 to win, skipper Tamim and Saif Hasan put on display an incredible power-hitting show before the player of the match Parvez Hossain Emon provided the finishing touches with a breathtaking century as barishal overhauled the target comfortably. The 18-year old Emon who was under pressure in the five-team tournament finally roared back in form in spectacular fashion.







The left handed duo Emon and Tamim added a match-turning 117-run stand for the second wicket after Tamim and Saif started Barishal's chase aggressively. Emon scored the bulk of the runs in his century stand with Tamim. On his way to swashbuckling century, Emon broke Tamim's previous record of quickest century in T20s among the Bangladeshi batsmen. The left-hander entertained with his innovating hitting in a counter-attack that left Rajshahi gasping.







Tamim fell in the 14th over of Barishal's run-chase, leaving his side needing 60 off 40 balls with a well-set Emon on the crease. The rookie got behind the driving wheel and narrowed the target with smashing sixes and boundaries. His partner Afif Hossain too didn't mess around and scored 26* off 16 balls as Barishal raced to unforgettable victory.





Earlier, Pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi became the third Bangladeshi bowler to pick up a T20 hat-trick but Rajshahi skipper Najmul and his opening partner Anisul Islam grabbed the opportunity in both hands as they shattered the Barishal bowlers. They made record 131-run stand before Sumon Khan broke the partnership by dismissing Anisul on 69.





But Shanto kept the charge as he went onto score his maiden T20 century scoring 109 off 55 balls including 4 fours and 11 sixes. Kamrul Islam Rabbi took 4 wickets with a hat-trick in the final over but the damage was done as Rajshahi posted 220 for 7 in 20 overs.Despite win, Barishal are remaining at the bottom in the point table. They must win their remaining matches with good run-rate to grab play-off spot while Rajshahi's playoff chances still under the threat after receiving fifth defeats on Tuesday.





Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal





Toss: Fortune Barishal won the toss and opted to field first.



Minister Group Rajshahi: 220/7 in 20 overs (Shanto 109, Anisul 69, Rony 18; Rabbi 4/49, Sumon Khan 2/43)

Fortune Barishal: 221/2 in 18.1 overs (Emon 100*, Tamim 53, Saif 26, Afif 26*; Saifuddin 1/40)

Result: Fortune Barishal won by 8 wickets.

Player of the match: Parvez Hossain Emon.



