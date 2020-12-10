Tom Holland in upcoming 'Pokemon' movie



Tom Holland is one of the most popular celebrities of Hollywood. He is known for his flawless acting skills and irresistible good looks. The actor will be next seen in Russo Brothers' directed film Cherry. According to a latest media reports, he is being eyed for a new 'Pokemon' movie. Yes, you have read it right! If the news is true, then Tom will be seen doing something which we have never imagined. 'Detective Pikachu' released last year and it was well received by the audience. The experiment also proved that it is profitable to adapt video games into live-action.





This is why Legendary Pictures is keen on a second 'Pokemon' movie. Not just that, reports claim that they have huge plans to spin the series off into a whole 'Pokemon' cinematic universe. According to We Got This Covered, Marvel Cinematic Universe's one of the favorite super hero, Tom Holland is being considered for a big screen outing in a franchise and the studio wants to cast him for the role of Blue Oak in an upcoming 'Pokemon' project.







