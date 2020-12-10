7 more movies to come from 'Kingsman' franchise



Ever since the pandemic hit, the film industry has been in a state of constant disarray with productions being repeatedly postponed or shut down. Same had been the fate of the upcoming 'Kingsman' film, The King's Man whose release date was bounced from one release date to another long before the pandemic even hit. But despite the constant delays faced by the film, director and producer Matthew Vaugh already has seven more films and other projects under the franchise all planned and decided.







The 'Kingsman' franchise, based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon's comic book series, began in 2015 with the hit and well-appreciated 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' that ended up being Vaugh's most commercially successful film to date. Even though the 2017 sequel, 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', garnered polarized responses compared to the first film, the fact that it managed to gross over $400 million worldwide was enough to spawn another film, 'The King's Man'. '





The King's Man' was originally supposed to be released in 2019 itself but the date was first bumped forward to February 14, 2020, and then to September 18, 2020. But as the pandemic continued with no signs of abetting completely, the release date was once again pushed to February 26, 2021, but after the delay of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, the new (and hopefully confirmed) date of its debut in theatres is now February 12, 2021.





