

New feathers were added to the career of Pori Moni. His name has come up in the list of 100 digital stars of Asia by the famous business magazine of America, Forbes. There is Pori Moni of Bangladesh with a Famous star. The list includes Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and several other Bollywood stars.





The list includes 100 such vocalists, bands, and film and television artists from the Asia-Pacific region, which is constantly taking the digital world by storm.According to the list published online on Monday, Pari Moni has about 1 crore followers on Facebook. His real name is Shamsunnahar Security.





She won the Best Actress (Critic) Award at the 2019 CJFB Performance Awards for her performance in 'Amar Prem Amar Priya'. He is currently working on several films, including a film under construction on the liberation war in Bangladesh.At the top of Forbes 'list is the South Korean girls' band Blackpink, followed by Chinese vocalist and actor Jackson E. In third place is Thai actress Devika Horne and in fourth place is Amitabh Bachchan.





The list of Bollywood stars includes Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shreya Ghoshal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Kakkar. Besides, there are Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, singer Atif Aslam, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen.





In the context of this list, it has been said that the strong presence of these stars on social media has made them more popular on the screen and stage. Also, when everything is off in the Covid-19 situation, these stars have helped fans to be aware and optimistic through social media.

