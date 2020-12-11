Megan, Austin fighting for custody of kids



Although Megan Fox has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly and is in a happy space, the string between her and Brian Austin Green is still not completely broken. The couple is now fighting for the custody of their three kids, Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Recently we told you that Megan had filed for divorce from Brian. And now Brian has responded to the divorce filing but with a clause.







Continue reading further to know more about this clause. According to reports in Hollywood Life, Brian Austin Green has responded to Megan Fox's divorce filing by asking for joint custody of their three sons. 'The Beverly Hills', '90210' star is asking for both physical and legal custody in the court documents that were filed on November 25.







The portal reached out to Brian's and Megan's reps for comment. Brian Austin Green did not check off the box requesting child support in the court documents, although he made a request for possible spousal support that would be paid to both him and Megan Fox. On the contrary, Megan requested to "terminate" the possibility for her or Brian to receive spousal support in court documents.

