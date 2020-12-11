Tareen to host 'Amader Muktijudho'

Notable actress Tareen Jahan will be hosting the quiz show 'Amader Muktijudho' on Maasranga television. 'Amader Muktijudho' is produced by Prasad Barua and Ajay Poddar. Maasrange Television has organized the show in celebration of the centenary of Bangabandhu's birth as well as the 50th anniversary of Victory day of Bangladesh, according to a press release.







The program will start from today 11th of December and will air every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Every episode will showcase new guests. Audiences can participate in the program via SMS. Quiz winners will receive mobile recharge as a reward.

Leave Your Comments