TECNO introduces Camon 16 Premier



Recently the first online launch integrating technology and photography hosted by TECNO came to a successful conclusion. Following the theme of "Next Level Camera Evolution", this launch brings the latest camera phone TECNO CAMON 16 Premier with flagship-level 64MP ultra quad and the first pioneer 48MP Dual Front Camera to the market.







The biggest highlight of the CAMON 16 Premier is that it contains an industry-best 64MP quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel 105-degree ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel low-light sensor with Penta-LED flash. Its dual front camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.







The phone is also equipped with an adjustable dual front flash. Moreover, to provide users with richer and more multi-dimensional shooting experience TECNO CAMON 16 Premier is using the world's exclusive trademark TAIVOS™ technology which is TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution. Overall, this smartphone is heavily equipped with super-powerful camera function that can would definitely set off a hot trend in the industry.





TECNO CAMON 16 Premier also filled with unique video shooting functions like Super Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) and EIS+AIS which supports high frame rate video shooting. Furthermore, TECNO CAMON 16 Premier also supports 960 frames of super slow-motion shooting and 4k unimaginable high-definition cinema level video which expands the joy of video shooting for all users.





TECNO CAMON 16 Premier flaunts a 6.9-inch FHD dual Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. With a pill-shaped hole-punch cut-out on the top left corner and the 90Hz smooth refresh rate of the screen it really brings out the ultimate luxury smooth feeling. Another core competitiveness of TECNO CAMON 16 Premier It is powered by the Helio G90T Octa-core gaming processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with which, the overall performance of photography, networking, gaming, and processing have increased by 11%.





The 4500mAh large battery of TECNO CAMON 16 Premier can easily meet various demanding everyday needs and with the newly upgraded battery with 33W safe fast charge ability can charge 70% of the phone's battery in just 30 minutes.TECNO CAMON 16 Premier comes in Glacier Silver colour option. This smartphone will be available in all TECNO brand outlets, authorized shops and also in e-commerce platform Daraz.com.

