Disney calls new 'Star Wars' film 'Rogue Squadron' due in 2023



Disney announced on Thursday a new 'Star Wars' film from the director of 'Wonder Woman' and several new TV series within the sci-fi franchise, including two spin-offs from the directors of the smash hit 'The Mandalorian.' Patty Jenkins will direct 'Rogue Squadron' which is set in "a future era of the galaxy" and will be the next 'Star Wars' movie released, scheduled for Christmas 2023.





"This story will introduce a new generation of star fighter pilots, as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill ride," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Disney's investor day.Jenkins immediately posted on Twitter a video of herself donning a 'Star Wars' starfighter helmet and marching toward an X-wing, adding she had been inspired to take on the film by her air force pilot father.





"So when he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time," she said. Jenkins will be the first woman to direct a 'Star Wars' feature film. Kathleen Kennedy also announced another new series will be 'Lando' based on fan-favorite Lando Calrissian from the original 'Star Wars' film trilogy. It will be helmed by 'Dear White People' director Justin Simien.





A previously announced 'Rogue One' spinoff Disney+ series, titled 'Andor' has just begun production in London and will tell "the building of a revolution," said returning star Diego Luna. Hayden Christensen, the divisive star of the poorly received 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy, will return as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' another previously announced Disney+ series starring an also-returning Ewan McGregor. The shooting will start in March. And a 'Star Wars' mystery thriller entitled 'The Acolyte' will be directed by 'Russian Doll' co-director Leslye Headland and "set in final days of the high Republic era."









---AFP





