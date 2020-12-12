Shabnur wants her son to be a cricketer



Popular film actress Shabnur wants her son Aijaan to be a cricketer. The actress recently shared her dream while talking about her only son. Shabnur, who lives in Sydney, Australia, said she has been more confident after seeing her son's interest in cricket.While talking in this regard Shabnur said, "My son loves playing cricket. I don't know when or how (he) fell in love with the cricket. I also want my son to become a very good cricketer. This is my dream."





Shabnur's acting career spanned three decades. Shabnur, who started acting with the movie 'Chandni Raate', worked incessantly in the film industry till 2010. After that she became irregular in acting as she was quite busy travelling back and forth from Dhaka to Sydney. Shabnur obtained Australian citizenship and lives there with her child.

Leave Your Comments