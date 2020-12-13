Walton brings 200 models of home appliances in winter



Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton has been showcasing and selling around 200 models of different types of home appliances like washing machine, room heater, geyser or water heater, oven, electric kettle, rice cooker, blender and juicer, induction cooker, electric lunch box, hair dryer, trimmer and shaver etc, which demands were increased sharply in the domestic market during the last couple of winters. In this winter, the local multinational electronics brand set a target of grabbing remarkable portion of these home appliances' entire domestic demands like the previous couple of years.







To meet the target, Walton Home Appliance's Product Manager Janesar Ali, Walton Plazas as well as distributors' showroom across the country have been showcasing and selling lots of models of home appliances in this winter so that customers would get their all desired home appliances under one roof.





To lure the customers of home appliances, he said, Walton offered various customers' benefits upon the purchase of washing machine and microwave oven under its nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season 8.' As per the campaign's season-8 benefits, customers of Walton's washing machine and microwave oven are enjoying the benefits of free appliances like refrigerator, television, air conditioner etc or sure cash vouchers worth of up to 500 percent of the product's value he/she had purchased from any of the Walton Plazas or distributors' outlets across the country.







When customers will purchase the local brand's home appliances at the online platform Walton E-plaza, they they will get 5 percent cash discounts, along with zero interest facility at six months EMI. Walton Home Appliances' Chief Executive Officer Engineer Al Imran said that the domestic demands and sales of Walton home appliances were increased remarkably.







Specially in the winter season, demands of washing machine, microwave oven, room heater, geyser or water heater, blender machine, gas stove, electric kettle, rice cooker and so many home appliances are sharply gone up in the domestic market. Like the previous years, he said, Walton has set a target of meeting a large portion of the home appliances' demands in winter season.







This winter, Walton has been showcasing and selling out 13 models of microwave oven, featured with meat or fish defrost facility. Prices of these microwave oven are set between Tk 6,990 and Tk 19,000. Besides, total of 14 models of Walton brand's automatic and semi-automatic washing machine, featured with energy efficient inverter technology, front and top loading system, are available in the domestic market. Customers can buy anyone of the models of Walton's Washing machines with different capacities, ranging from 6.5 to 12 kg, between Tk 6,900 and Tk Tk 48,000.







During the last several years, Walton witnessed a surge on both the demands and the sales of Walton washing machine in the domestic market due to the world class product at affordable rates. Apart from Nepal, Yemen, East Timor and some other countries, Walton started exporting its locally finished washing machine to the neighboring Indian market.







Besides, Walton is showcasing lots of models of different types of home appliances, including room heater, water heater or geyser, rice cooker; iron, blender and juicer, electric kettle, water purifier, electric multi cooker, electric lunch box, stand mixer or beater, gas stove, induction cooker hair dryer, clipper, trimmer and shaver and so many.







Walton authorities said, they are delivering swift after sales to the home appliances users through its 76 service centers across the country, that are directly operated by the ISO certified Walton Service Manage System. More than 2500 service experts are engaged in providing the swift and best post sales services to the users.







