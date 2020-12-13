

A special drama 'Unplug' has been made on the occasion of the upcoming Valentine's Day. The play is composed by Pantho Shahriar and produced by Noman Khan. Actor Shajal and actress Prova will act in the play together. The producer said that the play was made with the story of romantic genre. Shajal played the role of Rudra and Prova played the role of Neha.





Regarding acting in the play, Shajal said, "I always have a special confidence in Pantho Shahriar's story. The story of the unplug drama is also very nice as usual. And as a co-artist, Prova has always been a very serious actress. Prova has done the same in this drama as well. I hope the audience will like it." Prova said, "If it is a good story, it is very good to work on it. There are hardly any good scripts available now. But the story of the drama 'unplug' is excellent. I always talk about Shajal bhai, a man with a very good mind, a very cooperative person. I always love working with him."





Producer Noman Khan said the drama 'Unplug' will be aired on a satellite channel in the country on Valentine's Day next year. Meanwhile, Habib Shakil, starring Prova, has come into the discussion again for the ongoing serial drama in NTV. Apart from this, he is also working on a play. The movie 'Jinn' directed by Nader Chowdhury starring Shajal is awaiting release. Pooja Cheri is starring opposite to him.

