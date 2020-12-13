Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19



Bangladesh national football team skipper Jamal Bhuiyan has tested positive for COVID-19, said a Bangladesh Football Federation media release on Saturday evening. Jamal is currently isolating at a hotel in Doha under observation of Qatar FA. The national footballers along with coaching staff members departed Qatar right after their World Cup and Asian Cup joint qualifier against the home side on December 4, but Jamal stayed back for a few days due to personal reason.







The Denmark-born Bangladesh midfielder underwent Covid-19 test Thursday in Qatar and the result came out positive. However, Jamal is doing well. He has no symptoms. He was also scheduled to join the Kolkata Mohammedan camp to play in the I-League. The BFF press release informed that the 30-year old receiving all sorts of assistance from the BFF along with the Qatar Football Association.

