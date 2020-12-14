'Advanced Police Town' flats on Evaly

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Advanced Development Technology Chairman Engineer SM Anwar Hossain exchanging signed documents of an agreement in the capital recently. -AA



Dhaka: Flats of Advanced Police Town, which is under development in Savar, not far from the capital, can be bought at the country's largest e-commerce marketplace, Evaly.com.bd. Advanced Development Technologies, one of the country's leading developers in the housing sector, will sell 120 flats in the project area on Evaly platform.





Evaly confirmed this in a press release on Thursday. Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organizations at the head office of Advanced Development Technology Limited (ADTL) at Gulshan in the capital. Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Advanced Development Technology Chairman Engineer SM Anwar Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin said, "From the very beginning of the establishment of Evaly, our objective was to enable customers to buy everything they like and need from here."







Although there are almost all categories of products in Evaly, it had not flats for so long. With the addition of advanced development technology, that issue has also been fulfilled. These flats will be sold in the ongoing Cyclone offer on the occasion of our second founding anniversary. As a result of this offer, customers will be able to fulfill their dream of buying a flat through Evaly.On the other hand, ADTL Chairman Engineer SM Anwar Hossain said, "We are building a full-fledged city with all the modern conveniences of civic life in Savar's Advanced Police Town near Dhaka."









There are facilities like multipurpose hall, pre-school, recreation center, fitness center, agro shop, ATM booth as well as boating facilities to enjoy charming natural beauty. In addition to this, Advanced Police Town has full-time CCTV cameras, fire-fighting system and its own modern water and sewerage system with utmost importance on security. There are also various utility services such as electricity and gas. Our project can be today's best investment for buyers for the future.





The signing ceremony was attended by Evaly Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Rassel, Executive Director Ehsan Sarwar Chowdhury, ADTL Chief Architect Nasrin Bithi, Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Rabiul Islam and Nesar Ahmed including other senior officials of both the companies.





