Spain to continue GSP facilities to BD: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi talking to Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas at his secretariat office in the capital on Sunday. -AA



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday hoped that Spain would continue with the ongoing GSP facilities to Bangladesh as the country is on its way to graduate from the LDC status by 2024. The Commerce Minister expressed such hope when the Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas met him at his secretariat office, reports BSS.







Highlighting the immense potentials of investment in the country's agro processing sector, Tipu said the Spanish investors would be benefitted if they invest in this sector. He mentioned that the government has been providing special facilities to the foreign investors, all the formalities towards attracting investment have been simplified, all necessary works are going on speedily to set up some 100 special economic zones across the country where countries like China, Korea, Japan and India have come forward.







Noting that this region including China and India is a big market, the Commerce Minister said that there is sufficient number of skilled manpower in the country and considering all aspects, Bangladesh is now an ideal place for investment. He also mentioned that Spain is the 4th largest export market of Bangladesh while the businessmen of both the countries could further boost the bilateral trade through exchange of visits.







Turning to the issue of forcibly displaced Rohingyas now staying in Bangladesh, Tipu sought sincere support from Spain for repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar. The Spanish Ambassador said that Spain attaches due importance on its relations with Bangladesh while Spain is happy to see Bangladesh's ongoing development activities and economic progress.







Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas said there is a good demand for Bangladeshi RMG products in Spain while the country would import more RMG products to further widen the volume of trade. He also expressed his high hope that Spain would continue to support Bangladesh even after the country's LDC graduation.







The Spanish Ambassador also assured of considering the matter for making investment in the country's agro processing sector. According to official data, Bangladesh exported goods worth $2,554.82 million to Spain in the fiscal year (2018-19) against the imports of $180.18 million. Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary (export) M Abdur Rahim was present on the occasion.

