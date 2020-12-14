Blue Ivy got her first Grammy nomination



Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy has been nominated for Grammy Awards. Blue Ivy can be heard singing a few lines in her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl" from Black Is King and also starred in the music video, reports Yahoo.She's credited as a co-writer on the song, but when "Brown Skin Girl" was nominated for best music video by the Recording Academy in November, Blue Ivy's name wasn't listed. However, Blue Ivy's name was added to an updated nominees list on the Grammys website, per The Associated Press.





The Nigerian singer WizKid, who appears in the song as well as the video, was also added. The AP also notes that her work on "Brown Skin Girl" has already netted Blue Ivy a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award, among other honors. "Brown Skin Girl" not only features Beyoncé's daughter but a number of other celebrity cameos as well, including appearances by Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, and Lupita Nyong'o. In fact, all three Carter kids popped up over the course of Black Is King.







