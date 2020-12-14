Shuvoo, Nusraat infected with Coronavirus



Popular actor Arifin Shuvoo and actress Nusraat Faria have tested positive for Covid-19.'Dhaka Attack' star Arifin Shuvoo took a break from shooting when he felt sick on December 9. The actor's covid-19 test report came positive on Saturday (December 12).





Both Nusraat Faria and her director Shihab Shaheen of web-film 'Jadi Kintu Tobu' contracted covid-19 while shooting for the movie. "I tested for Covid-19 when I came sick with cold and fever. My report came positive. Fortunately, there are no physical complications as of yet", said Nusrat Faria.





Director Shihab Shaheen also revealed more details about their symptoms for Covid-19. Shihab Shaheen said, "I started showing signs of fever on 7 December. Gradually my sense of taste and smell went away.





I am yet to do my Covid-19 test but I am assuming that I have been infected with Covid-19 and that is why I am staying in home isolation for the time being. We last shot for the web film on 9 December and we were supposed to shot today but due to covid-19 the shooting has been stopped altogether."Nusrat Faria will be starring opposite Apurba in Shihab Shaheen's web movie 'Jadi Kintu Tobu.' The web film is made for an Indian web platform.



