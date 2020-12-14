Farhana writes script for movie 'Black and Star'



Farhana Salam is a popular news presenter of a private TV channel. She has been presenting news on ATN Bangla for the last 15 years. Besides a news presenter, she is a recitation artiste, scriptwriter and singer. She is also an enlisted news presenter, program host and announcer. Besides these, she also wrote scripts for dramas and programs for Betar.





She is not only popular to the viewers by virtue of her aesthetic presentation of news but also admired to her colleagues. From March 2021, shooting of a movie titled 'Black and Star' will begin which story and script were written by Farhana Salam. Raisul Tomal will give direction of the movie.While talking in this regard Farhana Salam said, "Earlier, my written four plays were telecasted aired in different TV channels. For the first time, I have written script for a movie.







It's really a delightful matter because my story will be shown on the big screen. It is really a great achievement in my career. In the beginning, I started news presentation for an unknown liking. Due to time period, my love and passion to news presentation have been increased. If I take any break from news presentation, I feel really bad. News presentation is an important job. From the very beginning, I have been presenting news sincerely and cordially."

