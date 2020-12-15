Kriti impresses her fans with



Kriti Sanon has turned quite a poet on social media, always shares her thoughts and feelings with her followers from time to time. Recently, the actress took it to Instagram to share beautiful poetry written by her.







Along with the short poem, she shared an astonishing picture of hers where she can be seen striking a fab pose for the camera. It seems as if Kriti is getting into the concept of spirituality as she wrote, "I wanna open every knot of which I 'should' be so I can elongate the rope fly up higher and discover who I 'could' be." Kriti had earlier also shared some of her brilliant writings on Instagram.

Leave Your Comments