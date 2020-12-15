Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19



Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her foray into Bollywood with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news on Instagram and said that though it has 'been rough'; she is hopeful that things will change for the better soon. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, Insha Allah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs - for your sake and others.





Love, Mahira Khan," she wrote, adding in a postscript, "Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome." Get-well-soon wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers in the comments section. "Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest xx,"?Bollywood actor Mouni Roy wrote. Many Pakistani celebrities also wished her a speedy recovery. "Sending healing vibes!,"?actor Adnan Malik commented. "Get well soon," actor Minal Khan wrote.





