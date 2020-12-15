SRK steps up again to help Covid patients



Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is King Khan in a true sense. Even though he has been keeping quiet when it comes to cinemas, the actor is highly active is helping authorities to curb COVID-19 pandemic. This time, he has extended his support to corona infected patients with Remdedivir Injections.





For those who don't know, Remdedivir injections are antiviral which helps in curbing the spread of the virus in the body. SRK through his Meer Foundation has extended help by donating 500 such injections for treating patients.











The same news has been confirmed by Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Satyendra Jain took to Twitter to thanks Shah Rukh Khan for his help. He wrote, "We are extremely thankful to [email protected] and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most. We are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis."

