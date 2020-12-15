Iresh Zaker tests COVID-19 positive



Popular actor and producer Iresh Zaker tested positive for coronavirus just 15 days after his father's death.He himself confirmed the matter through social media around 9 pm on Sunday.





"I have been tested positive for coronavirus. I request everyone those who have come in contact with me in last one week to stay safe and be very much concerned about the symptoms" he said.





Earlier, legendary actor Aly Zaker, father of Iresh Zaker, died at a private hospital in the capital at 6.40 am on November 27. He tested positive for coronavirus two days before his death. However, he had been suffering from cancer for a long time.

