Moushumi, Shoshee share screen in serial 'Tolpar'



Talented young director Musafir Roni directed drama serial 'Tolpar' is being telecasted on RTV now. The serial has already come into discussion due to its story and making. Two Lux superstars - Sharmin Zoha Shoshee and Moushumi Hamid are acting together in the serial. Jakir Hossain Ujjal wrote story of the serial.





While talking about acting in the serial Shoshee said, "In this serial, I am playing the role of Tamanna who is hailed from Rangpur. Though I have joined in the serial lately but from the very beginning of the serial I have been enjoying story of the serial and Musafir Roni's direction. Earlier, I worked under Roni's direction. He gives direction having proper understanding. It was my first work with Moushumi Hamid. I have a good friendship with her. Off the camera we share many things. I always enjoy her company. I think Moushumi has also same thinking."





Moushumi Hamid shared her feelings by this way, "For the first time, I have been working under Musafir Roni's direction. From the beginning of the serial, I have been really enjoying his direction. Story of the serial is a hostel based. I am getting response for acting in the serial. It is my first work with Shoshee Apu in the serial. During childhood, I read Zahir Raihan's novel 'Hajar Bochhor Dhore'.







When a movie was made on the story of the novel I was very much eager to watch the role Tuni on the screen. I was really impressed to watch that Tuni on the screen. Later, working in media I became glad to see Shoshee Apu, who played the role of Tuni in that movie. Besides co-actress, I personally like Shoshee Apu."Director Musafir Roni informed that his serial 'Tolpar' got nomination in six categories in RTV-Star Awards 2020.



