Bebo's packed calendar





Two decades since her debut with 'Refugee' in 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan is still one of the hottest properties in Tinsel town, waiting to make many film announcements in the immediate future. While she has been shooting regularly for her radio show as well as endorsements in her third trimester, she is set to ink three films, which are expected to go on the floors in 2021, even before her next oeuvre 'Laal Singh Chaddha' hits the screens at the end of next year. A source close to the actress gives us an insight into her packed schedule. "Bebo has taken the call to get back on the floorboards at the earliest while finding a healthy balance between work and family. She has been spending her time perusing all the bound scripts that she has got and has liked three of them and has conveyed to the makers her interest in pursuing them," says the source. Kareena, who is also close to the delivery of her second child in a few weeks from now, had got back to work only months after delivering Taimur Ali Khan, for her 2018-comedy drama - 'Veere Di Wedding'. Besides reading a lot of scripts, she's been doing photo shoots and endorsing brands.

Leave Your Comments