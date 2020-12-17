'Sisimpur' launches eLearning platform



Popular children's television program 'Sisimpur' collaborated with USAID's Early Childhood Development Mass Media Activity to produce a new eLearning platform, 'Sisimpur App'.





Through the 'Sisimpur App' children and families will now have access to 'Sisimpur' videos, storybooks, puzzles, and games, said a press release.





The app is constructed with several landing stations where children, with support of their parents and adults, can get inside and enjoy different activities. The landing stations contains diverse contents including the Videos corner to watch 'Sisimpur' videos, Covid-19 corner to access coronavirus awareness contents, story corner for listening to the animated stories, reading corner to read 'Sisimpur' books, games corner for playing games and puzzle corner for solving puzzles.





A dedicated corner for the parents and adults will be there also - where there will be different parenting tips including how to help children to navigate the platform.





Anyone can download the App directly from Google Playstore by searching 'Sisimpur' and also can browse this platform on https://sisimpurvillage.com/ Sesame Workshop Bangladesh will host an online event on the 'Sisimpur' official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday.







Distinguished guests including the State Minister of Information Dr Md Murad Hasan , Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter; USAID Bangladesh Mission Director, Derrick S Brown; NCTB Member of Primary Curriculum Dr A K M Reazul Hassan; Asiatic 360 Vice Chairperson Sara Zaker and Sesame Workshop Bangladesh Executive Director Mohammad Shah Alam will speak at the event.

