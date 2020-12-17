Babu busy with dramas, movies



Noted actor Fazlur Rahman Babu recently got the National Film Award 2019 for four times for acting in Tauquir Ahmed directed movie 'Fagun Haway'. Due to his engagement with acting in TV dramas and movies, Babu has to act in a guest role in Tauquir's new movie 'Sphulingo'. He gave its schedule suddenly.







After getting the National Film Award again Fazlur Rahman Babu said, "My responsibility is being increased after getting National Film Awards. It is the highest level of state honor. In the meantime, expectations from the viewers are being also increased. Everybody pray for me."





Babu took part in shooting of a video song at "Mawa" on the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In January, shooting of the biopic on Bangabandhu will start where he will play the role of Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad. He is taking necessary preparation for the role now.





Babu-starrer movies 'Paap Punnyo', directed by Gias Uddin Selim, 'Raat Jaga Phul', directed by Mir Sabbir, 'Payrar Chithi', directed by Tirjo, and 'Hajar Bochhorer Shrestho Bangali', directed by film actor Ferdous, are waiting to release now. Babu is also engaged with shooting of Rajibul Islam Rajib's movie 'Ural' and Shoaibur Rahman's movie 'Nondini'. But he cannot give time to TV serials, he also said.

