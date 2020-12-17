

Actress Tarin has presented a special program 'Muktir Kotha Vijayer Gaan' on the occasion of the great Victory Day. It was directed by Hanif Sanket, a well-known producer.





The program has three patriotic songs. Ravi Chowdhury composed and sang a song with lyrics by Moniruzzaman Palash.





Bappa Majumder and members of his band Dalchhut have performed Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra's song 'Tir Hara Ei Dheuyer Sagar' in a new musical arrangement with the words and tunes of Apel Mahmud. SI Tutul sang a song to his own tune. Written by Liton Ghosh Joy. The songs have been filmed in various beautiful locations in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. There are multiple reports in 'Mukti Kotha Vijayer Gaan'. Bikul Chakraborty and Narsunder Gopal Chandra Shil of Moulvibazar are the collectors of documentary and memorabilia of the liberation war. Gopal Chandra Shil has cut the hair of freedom fighters for 25 years without any money and is still cutting it.

