Stocks extend downbeat



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday closed the last session of the week extending negative note due to profit booking sell off.





DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 15.02 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 5,108.04.Two other indices also edged lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, shed 7.42 points to finish at 1,798.62 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 5.43 points to close at 1,180.09.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, yesterday also plunged more than 27 per cent to Taka 7.05 billion.





Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 186 ended lower, 92 higher and 77 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with its All Sares Price Index (CASPI)-losing 53 points to close at 14,670 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 32 points to close at 8,837.





Of the issues traded, 133 declined, 66 advanced and 66 remained unchanged on the CSE.





The port city bourse traded 13.61 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of nearly Taka 582 million.

