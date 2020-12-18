Naomi Ackie to play Whitney Houston in film biopic





British actress Naomi Ackie is to play Whitney Houston in a new film about the late singer's life. 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' will be scripted by Anthony McCarten, who wrote Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody. Ackie, 28, from east London won a Bafta TV Award earlier this year for her performance in the Channel 4 series The End of the F***ing World. She has also appeared in Doctor Who, Yardie, and played Jannah in 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In a statement to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, director Stella Meghie said: "We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. "Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life."





