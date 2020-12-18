Gigi, Bella Hadid take stroll with ZiGi baby in NYC



Guess who's back in New York? It's none other than Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The Victoria's Secret model was spotted taking a stroll with her baby girl along with her model sister Bella Hadid and they looked like a million dollars in those winter outfits. Zayn and Gigi welcomed their baby girl back in September and have still not revealed her name to the world. Gigi Hadid was spotted with sister Bella Hadid in New York City taking a stroll with her newborn who remained hidden in her stroller. The VS model has still not shared the first pictures of her daughter in order to protect the privacy of her child.





Gigi wore winter apparel and layered them like a pro. The model was wearing a denim jacket along with a giant black coat on the above and paired it with a newsboy cap, a black mask, sunglasses, and big hoop earrings. She kept her blonde locks open and straight.







ZiGi baby really has big fashionable shoes to fit it. Look at her mother and aunt, how stunning they both look! Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid has been sharing little glimpses of her newborn on her Instagram. The VS model posted a picture that included one of the back of the baby ZiGi's head. Her little one has a full head of sandy brown hair, which should be no surprise considering how follically blessed Gigi and Zayn Malik are, as both have such gorgeous locks.





