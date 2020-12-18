Bioscope releases mini-series 'Sundori'



Popular streaming site Bioscope has released a three-episode mini-series 'Sundori' on their website this week. The horror-thriller drama showcases a list of notable stars - including Aparna Ghosh, Nazia Haque Orsha, Irene Afroz, Dilruba Doel, FS Naeem, Mostafizur Imran - in the pivotal roles.





Directed by Siddique Ahmed, the shooting of the drama took place at beautiful locations of Sylhet and Dhaka. The plot of the story revolves around a mystic cottage, where the story begins with the invitation of some guests who happen to be several contestants and one judge of a beauty pageant from five years back.





Mystery and tension start to build up when the guests realize that a person died in the cottage years back and strange things have been happening since his death.Is it all paranormal or is there a mystery behind all of them coming together after such a long time? Answers will be revealed in the three-part miniseries 'Sundori' this week.



