Farooque, wife recovers from COVID-19



Renowned actor MP Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque has been recovered from coronavirus. His wife Farhana Farooque has also tested negative for the virus.





"Our latest Coronavirus Test report came on Tuesday night (December 15). We both have tested negative, Alhamdulillah. With the blessings of all and Allah's infinite mercy, we came back from a difficult situation. Many many thanks to everyone. We are both well now," Farhana Farooque said. On November 16, actor Farooque's coronavirus report came positive. Farhana's report on December 3 also came positive. Both of them were later admitted to the hospital.



