Abdul Quader hospitalized in Chennai



Popular actor Abdul Quader has been admitted to CMC Hospital in Vellore, Chennai, India after falling seriously ill. The actor's daughter-in-law Zahida Islam Jamie has confirmed the information. He said Abdul Quader had been ill for a long time. He has been suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was taken to Chennai on December 8 for better treatment. Zahida Islam Jamie further said, "After several tests in Chennai, the doctor told us that his pancreatic cancer had spread to a more complex form. Then yesterday he was admitted to the hospital." Abdul Quader gained immense popularity by playing the role of Badi in the play 'Kothao Keu Nei' written by Humayun Ahmed. He is known as Bodi to the television viewers of Bangladesh. He is also a well-known face in popular magazine shows 'Ityadi".

