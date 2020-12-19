Cruise, Kate going on secret dates





Kate Winslet recently while shooting for 'Avatar 2' broke Tom Cruise's record of holding the breath for the longest period of time underwater. And now it seems she has held the breath of Tom himself. 'The Mission Impossible' actor is reportedly super impressed with Kate Winslet and is leaving no stone unturned to get an opportunity of working with her. In fact, both stars recently went on secret dates to discuss the possibilities. A source claims, "Tom is very charming and very persuasive. When he gets an idea in his head, he doesn't let up until he gets what he wants. And right now, he wants Kate. He's wooing her big time," Talking about Tom Cruise & Kate Winslet lost touch after they spent time at Golden Globes 2009. "They lost touch after that, though Tom loved when she made a big fuss about beating his underwater filming record. He got Kate's number from Leo (DiCaprio) and reached out to her and they got along famously," The source added that Tom was the one who "suggested they join forces and read scripts together."



Leave Your Comments