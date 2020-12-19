'Vikings' final episodes to air early on Amazon





The final episodes of Vikings are on their way, and many episodes of the finale season will air early on Amazon. The scripted series is making one last outing before it sails off into Valhalla. All episodes of the show will begin streaming on Amazon on Dec. 30, and will then History will air them sometime in 2021. The first half of Season 6, the final season, already debuted on both Amazon and Hulu. Seasons 1-5 are also streaming on both services. "Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings," said Brad Beale, VP worldwide content licensing at Amazon, in a statement on the news. "On Dec. 30, Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes." Vikings creator and showrunner, Michael Hirst, added, "Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you've had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes." Hirst continued, "Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."





