Neha, Rohanpreet expecting first child



Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took social media by storm when they got married in October this year. Now, the couple shared photos on social media which sparked Neha Kakkar's pregnancy rumors. In the photos, Neha was seen wearing denim overall with her hands placed on her tummy as husband Rohanpreet holds her close. Sharing the photo, Neha captioned it, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar", with a hug and heart emoji. As for Rohanpreet, he shared the same photo and wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar @nehakakkar", along with a baby emoji. Commenting on Neha's photo, Rohanpreet commented, "Ab toh kuch zyada hi khyaal rakhna parhega Nehuuu" (Now, you will have to be extra careful Nehuu). Fans were naturally taken by surprise as one user asked, "is she prego??" While another wrote, "She's pregnant" with a shocked emoji. After sharing the photos, fans of Neha and Rohanpreet did not forget to congratulate the happy couple. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on 24 October in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh. The couple had flown to Dubai for honeymoon after the wedding. Neha is currently judging 'Indian Idol 12' with Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.



