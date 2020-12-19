Milon, Sarika's 'Bondho Dorja' for Valentine's Day



For the first time, popular actor Anisur Rahman Milon and model-actress Sarika Jahan paired up for the drama, which story was written by Shekhabur Rahman Shekhab. Promising director Rumn Runi has made a special drama titled 'Bondho Doroja' on the occasion of coming Valentine's Day.







Shooting of the drama was held in the capital's Uttara and its adjacent areas recently. While talking about making the drama director Ruman Runi said that various complexities in love and affair are the main theme of the story of the drama. But in which TV channel the drama will be telecasted yet not confirmed.





Actor Milon said, "At first, I can say Shekhab written script of the drama is nice in a word. It is not a traditional story. It is really an exceptional story based drama. Runi tried his level best to make the drama nicely. Now Sarika has become serious in acting rather than previous times. She has also developed her acting skill - which is very much positive to me. Overall, I believe viewers will enjoy the drama."





Sarika shared her feelings by this way, "Earlier, I worked with Milon Bhai in TV drama. For the first time, I paired up with Milon Bhai and also worked under Ruman Runi's direction in this drama. It is a nice story based drama. Director Runi tried to make the drama cordially and sincerely. Full unit tried to remain more careful while making the drama. For this reason, the drama has been made based on a nice story. I am very much optimistic about the drama Bondho Doroja."





Director Ruman Runi also said that his directed another special drama titled Ek Fali Rode Tomar Shoshore casting Milon and Swagota will be telecasted on Channel I at 2:00pm on December 25. Shahjahan Sourav wrote story of the drama.

