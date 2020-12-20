Adele records music for her new album



British singer-songwriter Adele is officially backed in a studio in London to record some initial tracks for her upcoming new album. Her last 25 was released in 2015, and it has been nearly five years since she has released a new album. Scroll down to know more.





The British musician is now teaming up with ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain, who has now spilt some beans about the highly-anticipated new album. He is one of few lucky people who have heard what she's been working on after going into the studio with her.





Chamberlain appeared on the Eddie Trunk's podcast on SiriusXM this week and gushed about how goddamn incredible Adele sounded during the recording session. He said, "I just got to work on some new music for Adele. To hear that voice in my headphones was getting me chills." Matt Chamberlain also said, "It was just so powerful and emotive. You know her voice, but to be across the room from somebody doing that, it's just insane. You hear it on the radio and whatever and you go, 'Yeah, it's really good,' but to be in the room with these people and feel that energy, it's just so heavy."





The drummer also revealed that Adele will be making a fair few more sad songs as she has been working with writer Rick Nowels. He has previously helped pen poignant songs for Lana Del Rey and Madonna.





--- Agencies

