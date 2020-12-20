Shilpi returns home after battle with COVID



Popular actress of the '90s, Anjuman Ara Shilpi won the battle against Coronavirus after 15 days. On November 30, the actress and his family had tested positive for coronavirus. She was admitted to the hospital after receiving treatment at home for 7 days as her condition was not improving. After eight days of treatment there, she recovered and returned home on December 15.





The actress said that "Finally, I recovered after battling Covid-19 for 15 days. I am grateful to all. I was able to conquer coronavirus as all prayed for me. The last 15 days have been horrible for me. My health condition was much worsened. I have been able to recover due to the services of doctors and nurses. Yet I am very weak. My whole family, including me, was infected and now they are also well. I am grateful for your love again."



