Tauquir starts Sphulingo's shooting



Noted actor and director Tauquir Ahmed started to make his new movie titled 'Sphulingo' from December 11, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Story, script and dialogue of the movie were also written by Tauquir Ahmed.





Shooting of the movie is going on at Tauquir's own resort, Nokkhottrobari in Gazipur now. From beginning of the shooting, National Film Award winner actress Jakia Bari Mamo and versatile actor Shamol Mawla are taking part, while from December 17 popular film actress of present generation Pori Moni joined to play the role of Diba in the movie. Viewers will watch Mamo and Shamol to play the roles of Irin and Partho respectively on the screen.





While talking about acting in the movie Mamo said, "After 13 years, I am acting under Tauquir Bhai's direction. I am feared slightly. It is no doubt Tauquir Bhai is a talented director of present time who is presenting our movies to the world. I remain busy with the role Irin in the movie now. I am concentrating on the whole story while acting in the movie."





Shamol Mawla said, "I am acting in role of Partho in the movie 'Sphulingo'. I have to prepare myself properly before acting in this movie. I have to lose weight going to gym also. Overall, my role Partho is very much challenging in the film. I have to sacrifice many things for acting in this movie. I am grateful to Tauquir Bhai to keep full confidence on me."

