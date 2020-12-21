ICB declares 5pc stock, cash dividend

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) Chairman Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan addressing the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders held on Saturday through virtual platform. High officials of ICB were also present virtually on the occasio



The Board of Directors of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has declared 5 percent stock and 5 percent cash dividend. The declaration was made at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) held on Saturday via digital platform.





The meeting was presided over by Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, chairman of the board of directors of the corporation. The meeting was attended by ICB Managing Director Md Abul Hossain and other directors of ICB. A large number of shareholders attended the meeting and took part in the discussions virtually. The shareholders informed various aspects of the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of ICB and its subsidiary companies for the year 2019-2020. They expressed their extreme satisfaction for its performance and the pivotal role it played during the critical period of capital market. During FY 2019-2020, ICB earned solo and consolidated (with subsidiaries) net profit of Tk 40.92 crore and Tk 56.49 crore respectively.







They also noted with satisfaction the significant achievement and growth of business of the corporation. They appreciated the important role played by ICB in maintaining depth, stability, reliability and liquidity of the stock markets as well as in maintaining a buoyant and effective capital market in the country. The meeting also put in record the outstanding services rendered by the employees of the corporation for its development as a prime institution in the country.



Leave Your Comments