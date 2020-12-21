'Govt working to ensure best use of jute'

Leaders of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) met with Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi at Secretariat in the city on Sunday. - Collected



Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Sunday said the government is working to ensure the best use of the jute. "Bangladesh traditionally produces the best quality jute in the world," he said this while exchanging views with the leaders of the Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) at the secretariat in the city, reports BSS.





Additional Secretary of the ministry Sabina Yasmin, Senior Vice-President of Bangladesh Jute Association Arju Rahman Bhuiyan and other leaders and workers of the BJA were present on the occasion. Dastagir said in order to diversify the use of environment friendly jute and increase the production, marketing and use of high value added jute products and new versatile products are being added to the jute sector. Considering the demand of the domestic and international market and the global expansion of the jute industry, he said, the government has declared 282 types of visually pleasing jute products as versatile jute products.







He said the government is working to increase production and export of raw jute and jute products, increase the use of jute products in the country, fix the fair price of jute and protect the environment.









